Rahul Gandhi should reconsider his decision to resign: Youth Congress

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the residence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi urging him to take back his resignation and continue as the party President.

"Winning or losing elections is part and parcel of politics. Rahul Gandhi has fought with sincerity and challenged the money power and propagandist policies of the ruling dispensation," said Youth Congress leader and MLA from Hindoli in Rajasthan Ashok Chandna.

"At the time of Mahabharata, Shakuni had by devious intent sent Dharmaraj Yudhishthira into exile. But this doesn't mean that Shakuni and Duryodhana were right. Dharmaraj Yudhishthira made a comeback to Indraprastha after the war. Shakuni is Amit Shah. The BJP should learn from Mahabharata," he added.

"Youth Congress leaders from entire country have congregated here and are of one opinion that Rahul Gandhi should lead us. We urge him to reconsider his decision to resign," another Youth Congress leader said.

Taking moral responsibility for the defeat in the polls, the Congress president had offered to resign in a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 but it was rejected 'unanimously' by the CWC which authorized him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level.

The Congress president, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency which was considered a stronghold of the party. (ANI)

