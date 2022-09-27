Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-RSS over division tactics in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], September 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP-led centre and said that the BJP-RSS wanted his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to be divided.

The Congress leader also called out the division and alleged that BJP-RSS was "spreading hatred."

"BJP-RSS wants this river (people at his rally) to get divided, wants residents to fight with each other. They want a river where if somebody falls, nobody picks him up and where everybody is alone. They run the country by dividing it and spreading hatred," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned the farmer loans and stressed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is against every injustice.

"Today billions of loans of big industrialists are being waived. But, if a farmer or small trader cannot repay even a small loan, he is put in jail by calling him a 'Defaulter'. Bharat Jodo Yatra is against every injustice. India will not accept this 'two Hindustan' of the king," tweeted Gandhi.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ankita Bhandari case and said "crime and arrogance" have become synonymous with the ruling party at the Centre.



Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Crime and arrogance have become synonymous with BJP. No embarrassment, no words, just silence, the Prime Minister's message is clear - women should not expect anything from him."

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya is accused the in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Ankita used to work as a receptionist at the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

Anger over the Ankita Bhandari death case poured onto the streets as the locals on Sunday blocked the Badrinath Rishikesh highway area in front of the base hospital where Ankita's remains are kept.

The administration team tried clearing the jam caused due to the barricading.

The masses demanded the post-mortem report of the deceased and capital punishment for the culprits. (ANI)

