Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'fighting for blue ticks' amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre for allegedly "fighting for blue ticks" on Twitter, while the country faces a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a tweet, the Congress MP said that if one wanted a COVID-19 vaccine, they had to be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"Modi government is fighting for blue tick. If you want a COVID-19 vaccine, then be self-reliant! #Priorities," he tweeted.

This comes a day after Twitter removed 'blue ticks', that indicate a verified account, from the Twitter handles of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.

Soon after, the government sent a final communication to Twitter asking them to comply immediately with the requirements of the new guidelines failing which resultant consequences as enjoined in the law shall follow.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 23,13,22,417 jabs of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far. (ANI)