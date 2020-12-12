Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over issue of farmers' income

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Attacking the Union government over the issue of farm income in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that NDA government wants the average farmers' income in the country to drop down to the level of income being earned by farmers in Bihar.

Citing government data from 2013, the Congress leader tweeted: "The farmers of the country want their income to be on par with farmers of Punjab. The Modi government wants the income of all the farmers of the country to be as much as the farmers of Bihar."

According to the data, Punjab tops the farmers' income list while Bihar is at the bottom.



This remark comes amid continuing farmers protest on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly-enacted farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi, whose party is against the new farm laws, has been a constant critic of the BJP-led government.

Congress leader on Wednesday slammed the Union government over farmers protest against the new agriculture laws and termed the Centre a government of 'lie and loot'. (ANI)

