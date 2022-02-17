Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over rising inflation

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Central government over rising inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that inflation is increasing in the country and income is decreasing.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a newspaper article, which reads, "Shock for the common man: Inflation reached a record level in 7 months, retail inflation in January reached at 6.01 per cent."

He further said that the Modi government has snatched away the laughter of many.



"It is clear from the data - inflation is increasing, income is decreasing. But how to measure the suffering and pain of the people? How many families are forced to eat dry roti? How many children were taken out of school? How many women's jewellery was mortgaged? The Modi government has snatched away the laughter of how many?" he tweeted.

As per the Crisil report, the urban poor faced the highest inflation in January.

The latest retail inflation data -- as the Crisil report points out -- shows that sequentially, CPI grew 0.5 per cent on month 2 in January, similar to the rate seen in the past 2 months.

Food CPI inflation rose to 5.4 per cent on-year from 4 per cent previous month and 2 per cent in January 2021, fuel inflation moderated to 9.3 per cent from 11 per cent previous month, but higher than 3.9 per cent in January 2021 and core CPI inflation was slightly lower at 6 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent previous month, but higher than 5.5 per cent in January 2021.

Crisil finds "rural CPI inflation higher at 6.1 per cent in January compared with 5.4 per cent previous month and urban CPI inflation stable at 5.9 per cent as the previous month. (ANI)

