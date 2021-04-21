Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over vaccine strategy, says it is 'not less than demonetisation'

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Central government over its vaccine strategy.

"Central government's vaccine strategy is not less than demonetisation. Common mass will stand in a queue, will suffer a loss of money, health and life, and in the end, only a few industrialists will benefit," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13,01,19,310 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 1,82,553. (ANI)