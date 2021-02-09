Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's development model, says 'it will reduce number of PSUs'

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development model will reduce the number of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and it will harm the country.

"Mr Modi's 'Vikas'- PSUs to be shrunk to one-tenth. Country's loss, crony's gain," Gandhi tweeted.

He further said that in this development the country has suffered a loss and the Prime Minister's close friends have been benefited.

The Congress MP has been attacking the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on every front. Whether it is about the budget or the issues related to farmers, the issue of India-China border tension, he has been constantly asking questions to the government.

Earlier, Congress leader accused the Central Government of reducing the pension of soldiers in the Union Budget and ignoring the farmers and youth of the nation.

He further accused that the Centre has only three to four industrialist friends who are 'God' for them.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had targetted the Union government over the budget, saying that cowardice runs deep in the government of India.

Taking to Twitter, he had stated that in her budget speech this year, the Union Finance Minister used the word "Prime Minister" six times and the word "corporates/ companies" 17 times but did not mention "defence" and "China" even once.

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)