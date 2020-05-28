Rahul Gandhi speaks to experts Ashish Jha, Johan Giesecke on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): After his interaction with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Professor Ashish Jha, a globally recognised public health professional and Professor Johan Giesecke, the famous Swedish epidemiologist, on the COVID-19 crisis.

The video of the conversation will be released on Wednesday at 9 am on Gandhi's YouTube channel that is part of his on-going series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in the fields of economics, social sciences, healthcare and other fields on tackling the pandemic.

In this episode, the conversations cover a wide range of subjects including the nature of the COVID-19 virus, testing strategies, visualising the post-COVID world, the possibility of a virus and many others, according to a statement issued by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"What is interesting about the two conversations is the differing points of view of each of the two experts. Professor Ashish Jha is a supporter of the lockdown theory to slow the spread of the virus, while Professor Johan Giesecke believes lockdowns are of no use and eventually most people in the world will get the virus," read the statement. (ANI)