Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Amit Shah, says 'everyone knows status of India's borders'

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Seemingly taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that after the US and Israel, India is the only other country that could protect its borders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday used Mirza Ghalib's verse and said that 'everyone knows the status of India's borders but Amit Shah can stay happy in an imaginary world'.

Rahul tweeted in Hindi: "Sabko maaloom hai 'Seema' ki haqiqat lekin, Dil ke khush rakhne ko, 'Shah-Yad' ye khyaal achha hai." It roughly translates to 'everybody knows the border's reality but to keep oneself happy, Shah's thought is good'.

Speaking at his first virtual rally, held in view of the Bihar elections scheduled for later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that India's defence policy has gained widespread recognition and acceptance.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India," he said.

"There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he added.

Over the last few days, India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI)