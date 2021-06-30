Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre over spiralling fuel prices

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre over the rising fuel prices and said long queues for public transport are not just due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is due to spiralling fuel prices.

"Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress Party will launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7.



"Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organisations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country," reads a Congress statement.

According to Congress statement, party leaders and workers would take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. The party leaders and workers will also take out march and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will be run at all petrol pumps across the country demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. In this scenario, Congress is once again preparing for another demonstration. (ANI)

