Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "some geniuses" had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to government's national lockdown strategy.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I would like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh COVID cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he tweeted while sharing a COVID-19 graph rate as predicted by the Niti Aayog.



Recently, NITI Aayog member and head of a key government empowered committee on medical management VK Paul presented a study which indicated the lockdown had slowed the rate of virus transmission and increased the doubling time of cases to about 10 days.

Despite the fact that India continues to show a rising trend in cases, his projection also showed a forecast that says new cases would cease by May 16. (ANI)

