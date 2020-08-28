Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over lack of 'fair, inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy'

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targetted the Central government for not having "a fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy" to combat coronavirus which has affected over 33 lakh people in the country.

"A fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. The Government of India's unpreparedness is alarming," Gandhi tweeted.

On August 14, the Congress MP had said that India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations but it needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. GOI must do it now," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count crossed 33 lakh-mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths, it added. (ANI)

