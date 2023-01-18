Rahul Gandhi thanks Himachal people for participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kangra's Malot amid the cold wave.

In a letter to the people of the Himalayan State, Congress MP said, "Today, the Bharat Jodo Yatra travelled through Himachal Pradesh for a short distance. I was very keen to spend time in the state, although we have been only able to walk for a short while. In the middle of a cold wave, thousands of people travelled from all parts of the state to walk with us, support us and bless us."

He said that he is grateful to the people for their wonderful response to the foot march.

"I am most grateful to the people of Himachal for their wonderful response. I am also fortunate that in the Devbhoomi, I was able to obtain the blessings of Lord Shiva at the ancient Kathgarh temple," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi which entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday resumed from Manser in Kangra district before heading towards its last leg in Kashmir.

Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh joined the Yatra in the Indora area of Kangra district.

In a letter to the people, Rahul said, "As I walked with the people of Himachal Pradesh, I learnt many things from them. Himachaliyat defines the peaceful, diverse and inclusive culture of the state - the same message which the Yatra carries. This warm spirit of Himachaliyat is an antidote not just to the cold, but also to the hatred and division in today's climate. People from all sections of life - women, youth, public servants, ex-servicemen - walked with the Yatra, and shared their aspirations and struggles. Recent events also teach us the importance of respecting the environment while meeting the aspirations of the people in an ecologically sensitive state like Himachal."

Thanking the people of the State for voting the Congress to power, Gandhi said, "In the recent elections, the people of Himachal Pradesh reposed their trust in the Congress, for which I am grateful. The new government has already begun work, by reinstating the old pension scheme for government employees, and is developing a scheme to transfer Rs 1,500 to women in each household.



"The path ahead will be challenging, especially due to the previous BJP government, which has betrayed people and left the treasury empty. I am confident that the new government will rise to the challenge and meet the aspirations of each section of society," he added.

"As the Yatra enters its final stretch, I will fondly remember the brief time I spent in Himachal Pradesh and the love and affection which I have been fortunate to receive from its people. I look forward to returning soon," the letter read further.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the gathering at Manser, Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed at uniting the nation against the communal and divisive forces to give a strong reply to the nefarious designs of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi said that he has received a tremendous response from the general public during this Yatra and has also learnt a lot from the people of 'Bharat'. At the request of the Himachal leadership, he has made a few changes in his Yatra's route so that he could also cover Himachal Pradesh on his way to Kashmir.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, and other dignitaries visited the historic Shiva Temple at Kathgarh and paid obeisance.

This 24-kilometre Yatra starting from Manser Toll Plaza converged at Malout Village in the Indora area of Kangra district.

The Himachal leg of the foot march concluded on the same day at Malot on the border of Punjab's Pathankot.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.

J-K Congress in-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajni Patil on Tuesday said that NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with Sanjay Raut, MY Tarigami, and Mehbooba Mufti would join the yatra at different locations. (ANI)

