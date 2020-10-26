Rahul Gandhi to address 2 rallies in Bihar on Oct 28

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing two rallies in Bihar on October 28, in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan.



The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

While BJP is fighting the elections along with Janata Dal (United), and two other parties, while the Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

