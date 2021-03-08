Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V said: "Indian Youth Congress is all set to organize National Executive meeting 2020-21 at IYC HQ."

The Election Commission of India on February 26 announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Polling will be held between March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)