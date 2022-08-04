Rahul Gandhi to address press conference tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference on Friday at 9:30 am at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital.

The conference came ahead of the Congress' massive nationwide protest on price rise and unemployment and the gherao of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.

In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members and senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" tomorrow.

According to a statement from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC ) members and senior leaders will take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, top Congress leaders deliberated on the party's strategy for the August 5 nationwide protest and PM House gherao.



AICC general secretaries Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Avinash Pande and in-charges Rajeev Shukla, Shaktisinh Gohil, Manickam Tagore, and state unit presidents including D K Shivakumar, and various other leaders participated in the meeting and discussed how to make the protest a grand success.

"A meeting of general secretaries, incharges, PCC presidents and heads of frontal organizations was held today at AICC HQ to coordinate the preparations for Congress's nationwide protest on 5th August, and for the celebration of 75 years of Independence," All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted on Tuesday.

Congress has been continuously raising questions against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on price rise from the start of the monsoon session and had held noisy protests.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the proceedings were adjourned on multiple occasions amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise, and GST hike on daily essentials. (ANI)

