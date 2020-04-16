Rahul Gandhi to address presser via video conferencing today

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference via video conferencing today.

The Gandhi scion has been critical of the Centre's handling of coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, he demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

In a tweet, he had said lakhs of people were unable to take benefit of the public distribution system (PDS) as they do not have ration cards.

The lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, he had taken a dig at the BJP-led government over the way lockdown was enforced, saying no country with such a huge number of migrant labourers has attempted it without arranging for their stay and food.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. (ANI)

