Rahul Gandhi to be in Delhi on Oct 26 for Kharge's charge-taking ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in a function to be held at All India Congress Committee headquarters on October 26 when Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president, said party sources.

This is the first time when Rahul Gandhi will be back in Delhi since the beginning of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who won the party presidential polls, changed his Twitter bio to "President: Indian National Congress" on Thursday.

This comes a day after he beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.

Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme.

The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal.



Congress is expected to resolve the Rajasthan Congress crisis soon after Kharge assumes his position, added the sources.

Also, Kharge will visit poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat soon.

Soon after his poll victory yesterday, Kharge said that the party has presented an "example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections" at a time when "democracy is in danger" in the country.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from the Banavasi village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Today is the third day of the march in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

On the 43rd day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders covered Mugati, Halaharvi and Kalludevakunta in the Kurnool district.

The yatra will make a night stay at Chetnihalli. (ANI)

