Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Maha, Haryana polls from Oct 10 to 19

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start campaigning for the ensuing Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana after Dussehra festivities, party sources said on Friday.
The Gandhi scion will hold roadshows and rallies in favour of the party candidates of Haryana and Maharashtra from October 10 to 19.
A detailed program will be prepared after Rahul's office will hold discussions with party workers of both the states, the sources added.
Owing to the poll drubbing in stronghold Amethi against BJP Leader Smriti Irani, Rahul had quit the party's president post and chose to maintain distance from the party's regular activities.
He opted out of the Central Election Committee meetings of Congress to select the candidates for Maharashtra and Haryana. Now, this will be his first campaign after resignation from the top party post.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Congress lawmaker said that he is Wayanad to stand in solidarity with the youth who have been on hunger strike, protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766 that links Kerala and Karnataka.
He also visited those who were hospitalised as a result of the prolonged fast during the protest.
On Thursday, the Congress had released the final list of candidates and fourth list of 17 candidates for the Haryana and Maharastra polls, respectively.
Voting for Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:17 IST

Ravidas temple row: SC asks petitioners to meet AG and chalk out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 : The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the petitioners in Ramdas Temple demolition case to convene a meeting with the Attorney General KK Venugopal and chalk out a possible amicable solution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:15 IST

People in AICC offices hatched conspiracies against Rahul...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against Rahul Gandhi to ensure that the latter fails as the Congress president. He also said he will be unable to continue in the party for long if his voice is not hea

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

A day after rain and storm, fallen trees disrupt traffic in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Traffic in and around the national capital was disrupted on Friday after a number of trees were uprooted due to a strong storm and rainfall last evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

Kullu: Rohtang pass receives fresh snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rohtang pass in Kullu received fresh snowfall on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:57 IST

Mutual cooperation required to tackle sea related threats: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that seas are going to become the most important areas of countries' mutual cooperation and in tackling possible threats. He also stressed that "India is not part of any alliance and its corporation is not directed aga

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:36 IST

Raghubar Das pays tribute to police jawans killed in Naxal...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday expressed grief over the death of two police jawans in an encounter with Naxals and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:26 IST

CISF to set up 'permanent' base in hypersensitive Baglihar Hydro...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to have a permanent deployment at Baglihar Hydro Electric Power plant in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:25 IST

Priya Dutt undeserving, Congress should've heeded Nirupam's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Friday accused party leader Priya Dutt of manipulating the ticket allocation process in Maharashtra and added that she was undeserving of the importance given to her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:23 IST

PMC bank crisis: ED files case against two HDIL directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate, Maharashtra has registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) to probe erring bank officials in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:22 IST

UP Cong committee chairman writes to Priyanka Gandhi, urges to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress party should prepare for the 2022 Assembly elections and focus on bolstering its efforts on the ground apart from countering BJP and the RSS parties through social media and newspapers, said Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Haji S

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:08 IST

TN: 18 Lankan fishermen apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehends eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:54 IST

Adityanath flags off IRCTC's special Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s first passenger train, on Friday.

Read More
iocl