Rahul Gandhi to pay three-day visit to Wayanad on August 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from August 26, to meet the locals and leaders of the party.

Earlier this month, Rahul went on a two-day visit to Kerala which was affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

He took stock of the flood-affected areas across his parliamentary constituency and interacted with the local authorities as well.

He visited Mepaddi and Puthumala and met the respective authorities to discuss the situations arising out of floods and landslides, which had adversely affected the normal life over there.

He addressed the residents over there and assured the affected people that the government will provide all the possible aid during their bad time.

After leaving from Wayanad, Rahul expressed his pleasure and honor to the people of Wayanad for displaying "bravery and dignity" when Kerala was facing the wrath of nature. (ANI)

