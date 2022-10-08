Rahul Gandhi to stay at Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt campus in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be staying tonight at the Adichunchanagiri Mutt campus in Karnataka's Mandya.

As per party sources, many Congress workers and Gandhi will stay inside the sprawling campus including in a stadium. The Adichunchanagiri Mutt is one of the most revered mutts of the state, especially by the Vokkaliga community.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth is also expected to visit the same Adichunchanagiri Mutt on October 16.

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently going on in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The region is considered a stronghold of Janata Dal (Secular) and the voters of the Vokkaliga community hold significant clout in the region.

According to the party, a night halt is scheduled at the Mutt stadium on October 7.

Congress has been trying to strengthen its base in the region ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka due next year, the sources said.



Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing a press conference on Saturday as his Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its first month today. This will be Rahul Gandhi's third press conference since the start of the yatra.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya. The Congress supremo was seen walking in the company of her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The march is aimed to cover the 12 states in five months. It entered its Karnataka leg on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving northwards.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Notably, many party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

