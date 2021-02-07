Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan on Feb 12-13

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13 to express solidarity with farmers' who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Centre.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken took to Twitter on Saturday to inform about Gandhi's visit.

"To fight for the interest of farmers, to raise the voice of the farmers, to participate in struggle against Central government demanding the repealing of three black laws, Rahul GandhiJi will come to Rajasthan on February 12 and 13," Maken posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Congress has been constantly supporting the farmers' protest on Delhi borders against three farm laws passed by the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted yesterday: "The peaceful satyagraha of the farmers is in the interest of the nation - these three laws are not only dangerous for the farmer-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support!"

The Congress had also extended support to the nationwide 'Chakka jam' protest by farmers on Friday. The party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)