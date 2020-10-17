Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from Oct 19 to 21

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad from October 19 to October 21.

The main focus of his visit is to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in different areas of his constituency. The Congress party in a release gave details about his scheduled visit.

On Day 1 (October 19), Gandhi will take a Special Flight from Delhi for Kozhikode Airport. He will visit Malappuram Collectorate from Kozhikode Airport by road and will hold a review meeting on Coronavirus Pandemic. After the meeting, he is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.



On Day 2 (October 20), former Congress president will hold a review meeting on COVID-19 at Wayanad Collectorate. He will also hold Disha meeting at Wayanad Collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.

On the last day of his visit (On October 21), Gandhi will visit District Hospital Mananthawadi. After taking stock of the hospital he will go to Kannur Airport from where he will take Special Flight and return back to Delhi.

A total of 7,283 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 95,008 in the state. So far, 2,28,998 people have recovered in the state. The total COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,113 so far. (ANI)

