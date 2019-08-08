Army rescuing people in flooded-affected areas of Karnataka on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to assist rescue ops in flood-affected states

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to Congress party workers to "do all they can" to help those in distress in flood-affected states.
"The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam & Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need and pray that the floodwaters soon subside," he tweeted.
Several parts of the country are reeling under flood-like situations following incessant rains. National Disaster Response (NDRF), Navy, coastal guard, and the Air Force personnel have been carrying out rescue and evacuation operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely to occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka.
In Maharashtra, situation is grim in Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. All dams of the region are totally full post heavy rains. As many as 28 teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation in the state. Five more teams will be pressed into service very soon.
As per government's record, a total of 132,360 people of 28,397 families have been evacuated from the region.
In Karnataka, as many as 20 districts including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikmagaluru, Shivamogga, Belagavi districts are facing the wrath of floods.
The situation is expected to worsen as IMD predicted showers for the next 48 hours all across the state with 'Red Alert' warnings issued in over seven districts.
In Chhattisgarh, incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Sukma district. The IMD has issued a red alert as chances of flooding are anticipated.
In Kerala, heavy downpour triggered a flood-like situation in Idukki district on Thursday. NDRF has said it has deployed five teams to carry out rescue operations in the state.
Several parts of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are also facing flood-like situations caused by heavy rains. (ANI)

