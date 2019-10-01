Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi urges for timely compensation to flood-affected in letter to Kerala CM

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stressing on providing post-flood relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state.
He also urged the state government to ensure timely payment of the compensation amount to those affected in the recent floods.
Gandhi, in his letter to Vijayan on Tuesday, lauded the 'untiring efforts' and 'dedication' of the public functionaries and the citizens of Kerala for extending support to the families affected in the recent floods.
Gandhi highlighted the need for post-flood relief and wrote, "Post-flood relief and rehabilitation are critical, especially in the backdrop of widespread agrarian distress and a slowing economy. Over the past month, I have been receiving representations from people across Kerala on a few key issues and I would like to draw your attention to those issues."
Stressing on a few other issues including timely compensation being provided to the affected people here, Gandhi wrote: "I hope that the State government is ensuring the payment of compensation in a time-bound manner, particularly to small and marginal farmers who have suffered extensive damage to their houses, and lost their primary source of livelihood."
Highlighting other pressing issues, Gandhi urged the State government to repair and upgrade the public infrastructure, particularly roads which have been damaged by the floods.
"Two consecutive years of flooding has resulted in extensive damage to public infrastructure, including sections of the State highways, rural roads, bridges and culverts. The State government should pursue with the Central Ministries, particularly Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to secure funds under the Central Road Fund (CRF) and Economic Importance and Inter-State Connectivity Schemes (EI & ISC)," wrote Gandhi.
Gandhi wrote that according to the assessment made by the State Disaster Management authorities, several communities might have to be relocated permanently hence, special care should be taken to ensure that they must get access to adequate livelihood opportunities.
"Long term flood mitigation measures such as embankments should be taken. Considering the increasing frequency of adverse weather events, flood mitigation infrastructure must be prioritised. Furthermore, activities like illegal quarrying and deforestation, that resulted in landslides and aggravated flooding, must be curtailed," he added.
Gandhi suggested the Chief Minister to consider setting up an early warning system in order to alert the people residing in the vulnerable areas and provide them with specially designed landslide and flood shelters with communication facilities.
The Wayanad MP also asserted that their collective efforts would ensure a life of 'dignity' for those struggling to rebuild their lives in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:26 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by remov

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:24 IST

AP govt to sell onion at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Keeping in view the steep rise in onion prices, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 25 per kg in government-run Rythu Bazaar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:15 IST

DMK urges PM Modi to make Tamil an official language

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil as "one of the most ancient living languages", DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday urged him to take "all necessary steps" to make it one of the official languages of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:13 IST

Rahul skips important candidates selection meetings for Maha,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting called by the party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday to select candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:02 IST

Possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out: Eknath Khadse

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday expressed hope of contesting as a BJP candidate saying that the possibility of him getting a ticket cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Pak a living example of fiscal mismanagement, Khan struggling to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that any mismanagement like "in our neighborhood" can lead to fiscal chaos and took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using a special plane of Saudi Crown Prince on his trip to the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Chennai: Man held with six gold bars worth Rs 21.3 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly possessing six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:52 IST

General Rawat hands over vehicles, military spares to Chief of...

Male [Maldives], Oct 1 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:51 IST

Announcement of Ayodhya Ram temple construction around Diwali,...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP MP Arjunlal Meena on Tuesday said that the announcement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made around the festival of Diwali this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

Vijayawada: Photo exhibition marking Gandhi's 150th birth...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's statues around the world was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:32 IST

Karnataka: 4 killed after car collides with lorry

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a road accident here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

India at UNGA presented a clear choice between peaceful...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appreciated the way India effectively unveiled its vision for lasting peace and development for humanity at the United Nations General Secretary (UNGA) and hit out at Pakistan for its mindset of 'violence, terrorism and warm

Read More
iocl