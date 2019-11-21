Rahul Gandhi urges Kerala Govt, General Education Dept to conduct infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Kerala Government and the General Education Department to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the schools' issue in Wayanad.

"Given that the State of Kerala has been a pioneer in establishing quality public schools, I request the State Government and the General Education Department to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency," Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Gandhi mentioned about the untimely demise of one Shehla Sherin, a class V student of Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery due to snakebite.

"The incident occurred when a snake hidden in the burrow of her classroom wall bit her. A promising life was tragically cut short at a place of learning. One of the oldest high schools in Sulthan Bathery, Sarvajana HSS's crumbling infrastructure requires the urgent attention of the State Government," Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi further stated that the absence of a conducive learning environment demoralises students and parents alike.

He urged the government to formulate a time-bound action plan for the infrastructure up-gradation of Sarvajana HSS, and other public schools in Wayanad.

"I will also be pleased to provide the requisite support for the up-gradation of this school under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)," Gandhi wrote.

He further requested the Chief Minister to provide compensation to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

