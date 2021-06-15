Rahul Gandhi urges people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and to continue following all the safety guidelines.

"Unlocking is happening but coronavirus is and will be among us. In such a situation, keep following the safety guidelines and get the vaccine as soon as possible. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. Take care of yourself," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest count after 75 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.45 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)