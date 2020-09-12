Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using "cheap" tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.



Dinakar told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and became irrelevant with his argument. He and his family members very carefully maintained physical distance for the last four months and took all COVID-19 precautions. It is good, whereas he is playing cheap tactics and politics. He is making adverse comments by showing a certain section of people affected due to lockdown. "

"Lockdown is not at all considered as a medicine to cure coronavirus. It is to safeguard from getting infected. Our Prime Minister has seriously thought for the safety of people irrespective of caste, creed, region and religion," he added. (ANI)

