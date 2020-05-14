Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi Congress office, takes stock of relief work during lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is taking stock of the relief work being done by the party in the coronavirus lockdown and went to Delhi Congress office to get a first-hand assessment of the work being done.

Sources close to Gandhi told ANI that he went to Delhi Pradesh Congress office on Tuesday afternoon and spent about one-and-a-half hours.

He spoke to Delhi Congress state president Anil Chaudhary and took stock of the relief work being carried out by the party.

His visit to the office located at DDU Marg came up as a surprise to the party men who were engaged in work concerning registration of migrant workers and running of "Congress kitchen".

Sources said that when Gandhi reached the place, some migrant workers were also present. He talked to them for a long time and heard the problems they are facing.

Since the commencement of lockdown, Delhi Congress is providing food and ration to the needy. A kitchen is also being run in the office. Apart from this, Congress workers are running a sanitisation campaign in various areas of Delhi.

On the instructions of party president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Congress has also taken steps to arrange ticket expenses for the return of migrant workers.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have been giving suggestions to the central government in the fight against coronavirus and also taking stock of the measures by party-ruled states.

Gandhi has also been talking to experts about the roadmap ahead. Instructions have been given to all state units to render help to people during the lockdown. (ANI)