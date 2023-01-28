Rahul Gandhi visits Pulwama, pays homage to bravehearts of terror attack

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped at the spot of the Pulwama Terror Attack to pay homage to bravehearts of the Pulwama terror attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Forty jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when terrorists in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy.

Congress resumed its yatra from Awantipora on Saturday and was joined by People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Yatra is currently passing through Jammu and Kashmir and would culminate in Srinagar on 30 January.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the January 27 "security lapse" incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.



"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30," said Kharge in his letter.

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to Shah.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference on Friday said that the security arrangement had "completely collapsed" during the Yatra on Friday morning.

"This morning during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed and the police who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on the yatra so I had to cancel my walk. Other yatris did the walk," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Further speaking on security issues, Gandhi said, "I think it is important the police manages the crowd so that we can do the yatra. It's very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending." (ANI)

