Rahul Gandhi wants "India to surrender before China": BJP

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "confused" and accused him of wanting "India to surrender before China."

Addressing a press conference, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, strongly condemned the conversation between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan and said that the interview was to "demoralize India and Indianness".

"The young, angry, and confused person of Indian politics has given an interview to a confused film star Kamal Haasan who is always angry and always confused. The kind of propaganda that the Congress party has done through Rahul Gandhi's interview, trying to lower the morale of India and Indianness, is absolutely condemnable and unforgivable," said Trivedi.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader's Yatra, Trivedi said that the Congress leader has become a victim of confusion while travelling in his so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Today, Rahul is not just confused, I feel that Rahul Gandhi has become a victim of confusion while travelling in his so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra. We think Rahul Gandhi needs real knowledge. But today, he has dispelled India's illusion. It is very good that the intention of the Congress has come to the fore," the BJP leader said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during the Congress government.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the tensions along the border with China in his interview with Kamal Hasan, "Amid the ongoing border row with China, what Rahul Gandhi has said today in his interview, it meant that India should surrender before China. What did he say regarding the Russia-China war? He said that Russia wants to change the geography of Ukraine because it wants to be with the Western countries. He said that this is the same situation with China and India, that India wants a partnership with the Western countries, and our geography will also change. What did Rahul Gandhi want to say?" said Trivedi.

"Now Rahul Gandhi has not kept any confusion. But now he has made it clear. After his family gave the slogan 'Hindi Chini bhai bhai', we had lost our land. What does he want? Should India bow down before China?" he added.

The BJP leader asked why after demoralizing the Indian army why he is trying to demoralize 135 crore Indians with his interview.



He also asked if Gandhi was making such comments because of the "donations his party got from China or because of agreements and love for the Communist Party of China".

"We also want to say what India is and what our foreign policy is under PM Modi. Today, India is the only country which can talk to the heads of state of both Russia and Ukraine. As far as foreign policy is concerned, I would like to ask the researchers of Rahul Gandhi ji, please tell the names of four to five countries which are standing with China today. We are the only country which evacuated the citizens of 19 countries during the Russia-Ukraine war," said the BJP leader.

The BJP leader said that the entire world is standing with us and still, Rahul Gandhi is surrounded by misconception, because Indianness can be understood by feeling India, not just marching across India.

"One who understood India, understood Indianness, would know that it is an ancient nation. We are the only prehistoric nation, an eternal nation," he said.

"I think, for him, the 'Discovery of India' is going on even after four generations. The kind of attempt that Rahul Gandhi has made to demoralise India and Indianness, is condemnable. He was confused in Hinduism and Hindutva also, he is confused in foreign policy also, and he is confused in economic policy as well," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre's view on security when it comes to Chinese aggression along the borders, saying the Modi government's "miscalculation on the global view of security" has given "a clear message" to China to do anything they want as "India will not respond".

"Security today in the 21st century is not good enough to say what our borders look like. Security today has become holistic. It is important to have a global view of security and this is where our government has completely miscalculated," said Rahul Gandhi during a conversation Kamal Haasan where the two discussed a range of issues from politics to Chinese aggression to cinema, to Gandhiji among others.

"We constantly hear what is going on at the border. China has taken 2,000 sqm, but our Prime Minister Modi has not said anything, military said that they are sitting in the territory. This sends a very clear message to China and the message is we can do anything we want and India will not respond," said Rahul Gandhi.

To which, Kamal Haasan responded with a dramatic line: "To them (China), it is we are whistling in the dark to ale fear."

Drawing parallels between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between India and China, the Wayanad MP said: "Essentially, what the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the west, and they have basically told the Ukrainians that if you will have a strong relationship with the west, we will alter your geography. That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India."

"What the Chinese are saying to us is that be careful with what you are doing, because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal (Pradesh), and what I can see is them building a platform for that type of approach," he explained. (ANI)

