Rahul Gandhi was doing cheap politics over PM CARES Fund: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that PM-CARES Fund is proving to be very helpful in the fight against coronavirus and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was doing "cheap politics" over the fund.

The remarks came hours after Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking transfer of money collected under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund for COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund.

Rawat alleged that conspiracy to stop the fund has been exposed. "The truth has won again and the lie of Congress family has been defeated," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi was doing cheap politics on PM CARES. The family should accept that India is not family's legacy. The Congress used the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund as a family fiefdom. PM CARES is a symbol of systemic change - public money is being used for welfare of people," Rawat said in a tweet.

He said PM CARES Fund is "proving to be very helpful in fight against coronavirus".

"For the first time, the people of the country felt that the fund created in the name of the Prime Minister was actually helping them. This is the reason why the people contributed in a big way to to PM CARES. Each penny of this fund is spent for public welfare," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in March this year. (ANI)

