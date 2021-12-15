Rahul Gandhi wishes Group Captain Varun Singh 'quick and complete' recovery

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu military chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh a "quick and complete" recovery, and said that the nation stands with him on his road to recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Wishing quick and complete recovery to Group Captain Varun Singh. India stands with you on this road to recovery."

As per an Indian Air Force official, Singh's medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable.

On Thursday, Singh was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. (ANI)