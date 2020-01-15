Rahul Gandhi wishes soldiers, ex-servicemen on Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Army Day, 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended wishes to the brave soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Army.

"Wishing all the Indian Amry brave soldiers of, ex-servicemen who sacrifice their lives in protecting the country's borders and their families a very happy Army Day. Jai Hind #Army Day 2020," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.

On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to the Indian Army personnel.

"On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Singh tweeted. (ANI)