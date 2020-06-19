Rahul Gandhi writes letters to families of soldiers killed in Galwan Valley face-off

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters expressing his condolences to the families of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

One such letter was written to deceased Havildar Thiru K Palani's family (as shown in the picture).

"I am deeply pained by the tragic death of your husband. Thiru K. Palani. Today, the entire nation bows its head to him for his sacrifice. We will never forget his patriotism and spirit. He gave his life to the nation to ensure that every Indian citizen can live in peace and freedom. As we mourn the loss of a national hero, I salute your courage in the face of tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult moment," read the letter.

Gandhi has been targetting the government over violent face-off with Chinese troops.

Earlier in the day, the former Congress president questioned why Indian security personnel were "sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and asked who is responsible for sending them towards danger.

"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he asked in a video message.

"How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent unarmed to martyrdom," he said. (ANI)