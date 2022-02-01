Rahul Gandhi's Goa visit postponed to Feb 4

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Goa for election campaigning on February 2 has been postponed to February 4, the party sources informed on Tuesday.

To boost the morale of party workers ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress leader was scheduled to campaign in Goa on February 2 and was to hold a virtual rally in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's constituency Sanquelim.

Notably, this will be the first visit of Rahul Gandhi in the state since the announcement of the date of the elections by the Election Commission of India.



Congress and Goa Forward Party are in an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections.

The party has so far announced 36 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

As many as 587 candidates have filed their nominations for the 40 assembly seats in Goa that will go to the polls on February 14, said an official statement by the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 31, 2022.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

