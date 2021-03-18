Rahul Gandhi's statements nothing but frustration of losing grip over Indian politics: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Reacting to the alleged statement given by Rahul Gandhi that the Bharatiya Janata Party is made out of frustration and outbursts, BJP leader NV Subhash on Wednesday said that the Congress leader was losing grip over Indian politics.

"After series of poll debacles and with the scare of defeating the ongoing elections in five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been resorting to personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was nothing but frustration and outburst of losing grip over Indian politics," Subhash said.

He further said that Gandhi was exhibiting his innocence and mediocrity in the international platforms and by invoking Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, the Congress leader was degrading himself by spewing venom on the prime minister.



"PM Modi has attained the world's acclaim as a protector of democracy. The status of global democracy metrics has been flourished with the Indian democracy, which was acclaimed as the best in the world," the BJP leader said.

Refuting Gandhi's remarks that BJP MPs in the Parliament told him that they cannot have an open discussion and they have to say what they are told to say, Subhash said: "It was the cheapest way to criticise the ruling party. He may gain sympathy from people at the global level, but he gets nothing in the country."

"Unable to digest the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the world nations and also on the home turf, the Congress leader was making wild allegations to garner sympathy. But he should remind that it would dwindle his own image, not the prime minister", the BJP leader asserted. (ANI)

