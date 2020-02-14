Rahul has said truth about Pulwama terror attack: Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday came out strongly in support of Rahul Gandhi's Tweet questioning the Central government on the outcome of the inquiry into 'security lapses' that lead to Pulwama terror attack.

"Truth is always bitter. Rahul Gandhi has said the truth. And the BJP is not able to digest the truth. They don't like answering tough questions," Congress leader Shergill told ANI.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Rahul on Friday asked questions on the accountability for the "security lapses" and also asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama Attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" tweeted Rahul.

"It has been one year since Pulwama attack took place. The BJP has reaped political benefits from the attack but has done nothing to help the kin of those martyred in the terror attack," said Shergill.

Last year, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel, were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under the attack. (ANI)

