Ashok Gehlot talking to media at New Delhi on Monday
Ashok Gehlot talking to media at New Delhi on Monday

Rahul is captain, no crisis within Congress: Ashok Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is the "captain" of the Congress party. He asserted that there is no leadership crisis in the party.
"Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the party and will remain so. There is no crisis within the part," he said while talking to reporters here.
"Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on it but there is no leadership crisis," he added.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies.
"Narendra Modi indulged in the false campaign, misled people by proxy nationalism and hiding behind the forces," he said
"He even did politics in the name of religion. People are doubting EVMs also. So winning the election by these things is a different matter but we have seen the downfall of those who achieved heights. Modi has reached his zenith. Now, he is on a downward slope. He is getting exposed in the economy, in jobs. Farmers are unhappy," added Gehlot.
Praising Priyanka Gandhi for her protest against the Sonbhadra agitation, Gehlot said that she has exposed the Uttar Pradesh government.
"In a democracy, it is the duty of the opposition to know about the pain of people. What was the reason behind it? What would have happened if she went there? Who stopped leaders of the ruling party will go there?" he asked.
Priyanka took the right decision at the right time and this was appreciated by the entire country, he said.
Commenting on the Karnataka crisis, he said, "It is unfortunate that such kind of hooliganism is taking place in the country. You broke 12 MLAs in Telangana, you are indulged in horse-trading in Karnataka, in Goa you gave ministerial berth to those whom you called mafias when they were with the Congress."
"This political hooliganism will teach BJP a lesson as they will face a revolt within the party," he said
Congratulating ISRO for the launch of Chandryaan-2 mission, he said, "I congratulate our scientist over the launch of Chandrayaan-2. It is a big achievement. From the time, when ISRO was formed, it has taken 35-40 years for the country to reach this stage. The beginning that was made during the era of Indira Gandhi and Pandit Nehru...it is the result of those efforts that the country today is standing with countries of the world in space technology."
"Satellites of several countries are being launched from India. What will be the matter of more pride than this," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:52 IST

Lok Sabha passes RTI amendment bill as opposition targets government

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI) : The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provision

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:43 IST

PM Modi should break his silence on US president's claims: Congress

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on "Kashmir issue", has stoked a controversy in the Indian political quarters, with opposition parties asking Modi to clarify his stance and 'break silence' on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:18 IST

PM Modi never requested Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue: MEA...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Pres

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:10 IST

Government to take decision on extending parliament session

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): A decision on extending the Parliament session is expected to be taken on Tuesday with the government apparently keen on its extension to finish its legislative agenda and the opposition parties not very keen saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should g

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend RTI Act after division

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provisions

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:29 IST

US, France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The United States and France on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:28 IST

RTI (Amendment) bill doesn't compromise autonomy, only enables...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Terming any conception regarding Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as "wrong and motivated", Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the bill will not compromise the autonomy of the original act and would enabl

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:23 IST

30 per cent driving licences bogus: Gadkari

New Delhi, July 22 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that 30 per cent of driving licences in the country were bogus and the motor vehicles amendment bill will streamline various regulatory processes to bring down the rate of accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:22 IST

Vadodara: Primary school children enjoy 'bag free' education

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): In a unique approach, children studying in primary classes in government schools of Vadodara have been excused from carrying heavy bags to the school and back.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:15 IST

Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijaywada

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan reached Vijaywada on Monday evening where he was welcomed by minister V Srinivas Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, DGP Gautam Sawang and District Collector Imtiaz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:00 IST

6 key Bills introduced in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Six key Bills were introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:58 IST

Rebel MLAs given time till 11 am tomorrow: Cong leader Shivakumar

Bengaluru [Karnataka], July 22 (ANI): Congress leader and Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 am tomorrow to come and attend the proceedings of the House.

Read More
iocl