Rahul-led Congress' 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' reaches Raj Ghat

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress party's 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra', which began earlier on Wednesday, reached Raj Ghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Ghulam Navi Azad were present at the event.

Greeting party leaders and supporters, Sonia Gandhi recalled 'Bapu' as a great leader who gave birth to independent India.

The yatra is part of week-long celebrations to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. It began from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat.

Rahul first arrived at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, from where he joined the party's foot march.

The Gandhi scion walked with enthusiastic volunteers and party workers who were seen chanting slogans and waving Indian and party flags. People also thronged to get selfies with Rahul.

Hundreds of participants in the yatra were holding placards with messages on Gandhi's teachings and raising slogans -- "Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad, Zindabaad".

Around 150 youth Congress leaders present at the yatra dressed up in Gandhi's trademark style of dhoti and spectacles and sported walking sticks, also identified with the Bapu.

"As some people want to destroy Gandhi's ideology, our Youth Congress leaders have taken up this initiative to spread his message. Gandhi ji was not a person but a power, who contributed the most for India' independence," a Congress leader said.

He said that Gandhi had spent 11 years and 19 days in the jail to free India from the colonial rule so the country should celebrate the tallest figure for a lifetime.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also led a padayatra to Lucknow today. (ANI)

