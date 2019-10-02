Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi addressing a gathering at Rajghat on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi addressing a gathering at Rajghat on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Rahul-led Congress' 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' reaches Raj Ghat

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress party's 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra', which began earlier on Wednesday, reached Raj Ghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Ghulam Navi Azad were present at the event.
Greeting party leaders and supporters, Sonia Gandhi recalled 'Bapu' as a great leader who gave birth to independent India.
The yatra is part of week-long celebrations to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. It began from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat.
Rahul first arrived at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, from where he joined the party's foot march.
The Gandhi scion walked with enthusiastic volunteers and party workers who were seen chanting slogans and waving Indian and party flags. People also thronged to get selfies with Rahul.
Hundreds of participants in the yatra were holding placards with messages on Gandhi's teachings and raising slogans -- "Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad, Zindabaad".
Around 150 youth Congress leaders present at the yatra dressed up in Gandhi's trademark style of dhoti and spectacles and sported walking sticks, also identified with the Bapu.
"As some people want to destroy Gandhi's ideology, our Youth Congress leaders have taken up this initiative to spread his message. Gandhi ji was not a person but a power, who contributed the most for India' independence," a Congress leader said.
He said that Gandhi had spent 11 years and 19 days in the jail to free India from the colonial rule so the country should celebrate the tallest figure for a lifetime.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also led a padayatra to Lucknow today. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:14 IST

DRDO completes a year of complete ban on single-use plastic...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI) On this Gandhi Jayanti, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked one full year on a complete ban on single-use plastic bottles in the headquarters of the premier research agency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:11 IST

Gandhi's thoughts immortal, always needed for good of society: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's principles are always relevant and should be implemented for the betterment of the society, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the occasion of Bapu's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:04 IST

'Should be back to normal soon', says Twitter as users...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Microblogging website Twitter, on Wednesday, faced glitches with many users experiencing problems in posting content over the social media platform.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:55 IST

Aviation scam: Delhi court issues warrant to produce Yasmin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Wednesday issued a warrant to produce Yasmin Kapoor before it, in connection with a money laundering case related to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:42 IST

Swachhta has become habit of people, says Naqvi on Swachh Bharat

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday recalled Gandhi's visions about 'Swachh Bharat' while outlining that it has been realised in the country with the continued efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:30 IST

Delhi: Rahul leads 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' to mark Mahatma's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined hordes of party leaders and workers, as the party organised a 'Padyatra' in the national capital, with an aim to redeem 'Gandhiji, Gandhism and Gandhi's India' today's world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:25 IST

Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, puts Bapu's image on aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Air India paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting a sketch of him on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:09 IST

150th Gandhi Jayanti: Rajnath unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Mahatama Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:07 IST

'How are you Worli?': Shiv Sena puts up Aditya Thackeray's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday came up with posters of Aaditya Thackeray, the son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:05 IST

Mayawati lauds SC for recalling verdict on dilution of SC/ST Act

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Wednesday lauded the apex court's recent judgement recalling its earlier order diluting the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of A

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:04 IST

Reducing duty on dairy products would cause major unrest among...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday urged the central government to not sign Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations while cautioning that any such move would cause major unrest among rural India and adversely affect livelihood

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:55 IST

Andhra: Senior TDP leader alleges police acting in favour of...

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Senior TDP leader K Acchen Naidu held a sit-in protest in front of the police station at Chakipalli village here alleging that the police was acting in favour of the ruling YSRCP government.

Read More
iocl