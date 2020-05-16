Rahul meeting migrants in capital a photo-op, says RK Singh

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister RK Singh on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he met migrants in the national capital for "photo-op".

"After 50 days has he realised there are migrant labourers in the country? Our government, at Centre and in states has been arranging food, trains for them. We gave them ration and transferred money directly into their accounts. He met them for photo-op. There should be some sensitivity," Singh told ANI.

Gandhi on Saturday interacted with migrant workers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover here to return to their home state. Party workers later arranged vehicles to take them to Uttar Pradesh, their home state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the special financial package announced by the Centre as the country continues its fight against coronavirus. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 will end on Sunday. (ANI)

