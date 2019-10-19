Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with local boys in Rewari, Haryana on Friday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with local boys in Rewari, Haryana on Friday. Photo/ANI

Rahul plays cricket after chopper forced to make emergency landing

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday played cricket with local boys here after his chopper made an emergency landing at the KLP College ground here due to inclement weather.
Gandhi, who addressed an election rally at Mahendragarh, was returning to Delhi when the chopper was forced to make the emergency landing due to poor weather conditions.
Getting down from his chopper, Gandhi decided to play cricket with the local youth.
He batted and displayed his cricketing skills with some attacking drives.
The 49-year-old leader later travelled to Delhi by road. Voting in Haryana will take place on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Why is Chandrakant Patil scared of contesting from Kohlapur?...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit out at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, questioning the latter's decision to contest from Kothrud instead of his native place Kohlapur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:23 IST

Chidambaram has lost 5 kg in jail: Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lost five kilograms weight in jail since his arrest in connection with the INX Media case, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

EC seizes over 78 lakhs unaccounted cash from Colaba assembly...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday seized over Rs 78 lakhs unaccounted cash in Colaba assembly constituency in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

DRDO signs 30 licensing agreements on Technology Transfer

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 30 licensing agreements for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with 16 Indian companies, including three start-ups, at Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Frid

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Those who destroyed banking system now in jail, says Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram and also referred to arrests in bank fraud cases and said the government has undertaken a cleanliness drive in which more steps will be taken.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Delhi: Gahlot inspects Dwarka hotspot, directs immediate...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Environment Minister in Delhi government Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a designated hot spot by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and took stock of efforts to check the prevailing ambient air quality situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets supplied to Indian Army

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Indian Army has been supplied 40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets for its troops carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

'Taarek pe tareek': Sunny Deol campaigns through dialogues in...

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP Sunny Deol on Friday delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

PM Modi says justice not done to Mumbai blast victims, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of not giving justice to the victims of 1993 terror blasts and made a veiled attack at NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by the ED in connection with a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's clos

Read More
iocl