Rahul, Priyanka congratulate PV Sindhu for historic win at BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for her historic win at the BWF World Championships.

"Congratulations to PV Sindhu on her historic win at the #BWFWorldChampionships," Rahul tweeted.

Priyanka said on the micro-blogging site, "The whole country admires your talent @ Pvsindhu1 Many congratulations to you on winning the badminton World Championship. Good luck for the future."

Congress also took to its official Twitter handled and applauded Sindhu's feat.

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. You have made your nation proud," the party said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed Sindhu's achievement as a historic moment.

"Incredible Achievement #PVSindhu! Congratulations on winning the #Badminton World Championship and becoming the first Indian to do so. This is a historic moment and we all are extremely proud. Just Amazing!!" he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also congratulated the player on the behalf of his state.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

