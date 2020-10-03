Rahul, Priyanka cross Delhi-Noida flyway to meet family of Hathras victim

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday drove towards DND flyway on way to Hathras to join Congress workers who had been stopped by Noida Police who were present in strength at the flyway and had put up barricades.

Rahul and Priyanka later crossed the DND flyway to proceed to Hathras to meet the family of the victim of alleged torture and gangrape who died in a Delhi hospital earlier this week.

Priyanka Gandhi was at the wheel with Rahul Gandhi seated next to her as they reached near Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway. Congress workers, who were present at the flyway, raised slogans in support of the party leaders.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Party leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters that they want justice for the victim and resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Noida Police earlier urged people at DND to disperse in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

"They are violating Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid COVID-19 outbreak, in the larger public interest they should disperse," Noida Aditional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said.

The UP government has formed an SIT to probe the Hathras incident and has said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The police has said that consent of family was taken for cremation. (ANI)