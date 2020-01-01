New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished the people of the country on the occasion of New Year.
"Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year!" Rahul Gandhi's tweet said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter and extended her greetings.
"Happy New Year to each and every one of you. #Welcome2020, #Happy2020," her tweet said. (ANI)
Rahul, Priyanka extend New Year greetings
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:55 IST
