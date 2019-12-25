Rahul, Priyanka want violence: Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday doubled down on his 'petrol bomb' remark and said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra want violence to ensue across the country.

"Congress party wants to set the country on fire. They are misleading the people and inciting them. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are roaming across the country like petrol bombs. They want violence in the country," Vij told ANI.

He warned people to be wary of the two Congress leaders.

Vij had, on Tuesday, called Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi as "live petrol bombs" alleging that they ignite fire wherever they go.

"Beware of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they are live petrol bombs, wherever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to public property," he had tweeted.

The minister's remark came after both Congress leaders were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police outside the limits of Meerut when they were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the anti-CAA protests. (ANI)

