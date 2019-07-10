Rahul promises to be there for Amethi even at 4AM

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): On his first visit to Amethi after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured party workers that he would be there whenever Amethi needs him, whether at night or at 4 in the morning.

"I am an MP from Wayanad, I have to devote time to Wayanad, but I would give time to you as well. Please do not think I will not come here. I will keep on coming. I was Amethi MP for 15 years, I have old ties with Amethi. Whenever Amethi would need me, be it at night or 4 in the morning, I would be here," Gandhi said while addressing party workers here.

He also said that his relationship with Amethi is personal and he will never leave Amethi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul received sweet consolation in the form of the delicious rich traditional jalebi, which was offered to him by a young shopkeeper here.

Congress leader Akhilesh P Singh shared a picture in which a youth was seen offering the jalebi to Rahul.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote that Rahul was seen relishing jalebis offered to him by a young shopkeeper in Amethi.

Soon after arriving in Amethi, Gandhi scion took to Twitter to express gratitude towards people, who welcomed him whole-heartedly in his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul said whenever he visits Amethi, 'it feels like coming home'.

"I very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home," he tweeted in Hindi soon after reaching his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency.

As per his schedule, he will meet party workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a program at Shiv Mahesh College.

He will also assess the reasons behind his defeat in the elections and will take feedback from workers.

Amethi had remained with the Gandhi family since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi had won it and later Rajiv Gandhi was elected to the seat in a bye-election after Sanjay's death. Rahul had won it in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Last week, he had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the CWC to choose his successor. (ANI)

