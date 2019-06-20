Rahul replies to Modi's birthday wish, shares laddoos with journalists

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): On his 49th birthday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was wished by a number of senior leaders and party workers on Wednesday.

Rahul, wearing a garland around his neck, was escorted by KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many other leaders as he arrived at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

Party workers swarmed their leader with many presenting him with flowers. Gandhi also offered sweets to journalists who were present at the Congress office.

On his arrival, the Congress president was greeted with flowers by his sister and party colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also wished him with a bouquet.

Among others present were senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Twitter, Rahul reverted to the flurry of wishes he had been receiving since morning. He first replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, "Thank you for your greetings @narendramodi ji. I appreciate them."

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," Modi had tweeted earlier today.

"Thank you all for your best wishes & greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed & grateful for your love & affection," the Congress president wrote in another tweet alongside four photos of himself with party workers and one with Manmohan Singh.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi was also greeted by many other politicians on social media.

"Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"Best wishes on your birthday," wrote the West Bengal Chief Minister along with the same wish in Bangla.

BSP Supremo Mayawati also penned her wish on the micro-blogging website. In her Hindi tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wished Gandhi a long and healthy life. (ANI)

