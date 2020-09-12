Rahul skipped meetings of parliamentary panel on defence, did not raise effective questions today: Hanuman Beniwal

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his record of participation in the meetings of the parliamentary panel on defence and said he attended a meeting on Friday "after skipping many meetings" and "did not raise any effective questions".

"Rahul Gandhi did not attend any meeting of the parliamentary panel on defence in an entire year except today despite being in Delhi. Members like me and others come from thousands of kilometres to Delhi for the meeting only. Today he did not raise any effective questions in the committee," Beniwal told to ANI.

Beniwal, who is MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, said Gandhi "skipped meetings of the panel" when it had decided to visit border areas and meet soldiers. He said Gandhi also "did not attend the tour".

Sources said Gandhi raised the issue of meals for soldiers in border areas and talked of "difference in meals" for officers and soldiers. (ANI)