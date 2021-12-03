Rahul slams Centre for saying 'no record' of farmers' deaths, seeks compensation for kin of deceased farmers

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre for not having a record of farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws and alleged that the Centre is left with "no decency" to pay farmers their dues while referring to giving compensation to the kin of "700" such farmers.

"PM himself has said that he has made a mistake, he has apologised to the nation. As a result of that mistake, 700 people have died. Now you are lying about their names. Why don't you have the decency to give them what is their due?" questioned the Congress leader while addressing a press conference here today.

He alleged that when a question was asked in Parliament on whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation, the Ministry replied that "it has no record in the matter and hence the question doesn't arise."

The Congress leader said, "A question was asked in Parliament whether Government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. Minister answers that the Ministry of Agriculture has no record in the matter and hence the question doesn't arise."

He further said, "We have 403 people whom Government of Punjab has compensated Rs 5 Lakh each and has given jobs to 152. We also have a list of 100 names from other states and a third list which is public info of names that can easily be verified. But Government says that such a list does not exist."

"The Centre did not even express condolences to these farmers," he added.



The Congress MP's remarks came after the Centre on Wednesday said that it has no record of farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.

In its response to a question on whether the Centre proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare replied in the Parliament that it has "no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise."

On the third day of the winter session of Parliament, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death of farmers during the protest against farm laws.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha "to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families" terming it as a matter of "urgent importance."

Meanwhile, farmers' unions have demanded compensation from the Centre for the families of those farmers who died during the agitation.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the farmers' agitation will continue as the government has not accepted their demands.

"Over 50,000 cases registered during the agitation should be withdrawn. MSP guarantee should be enacted. Farmers who have lost their lives should be compensated. These are our main issues. Government should talk," Tikait told ANI. (ANI)

